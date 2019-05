Shahid Khaqan appointed senior VP, Maryam VP in restructured PML-N

The PML-N has seen a major reshuffle in its party structure, with former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi being appointed senior vice-president and Maryam Nawaz a vice-president.

The party now has 16 vice-presidents, including Hamza Shahbaz. These changes were made by party president Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in London, after the approval of party founder Nawaz Sharif.

This is the first time Maryam has been appointed vice-president.

Other major changes are that Ahsan Iqbal has been appointed secretary-general.

The list of party vice-presidents now comprises Hamza, Maryam, Abid Sher Ali, Ayaz Sadiq, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Dr Darshan Lal Punchi, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir, Mian Javed Latif, Mohammad Zubair, Mushahidullah Khan, Nelson Azeem, Pervaiz Rasheed, Raheela Durrani, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan.

Ishaq Dar has been made president of international affairs, Marriyum Aurangzeb information secretary, Pervez Malik finance secretary and Tariq Fatemi policy and research secretary.

Baleeghur Rahman and Attaullah Tarar have been appointed deputy secretary-generals and Abbas Afridi and Talal Chaudhry as joint secretaries.

Rana Sanaullah has been appointed president of PML-N Punjab. Sardar Awais Leghari has been made general secretary, Hanif Abbasi senior vice-president, Khawaja Salman Rafique vice-president and Azma Bukhari information secretary.

In Sindh, Miftah Ismail has been named general secretary of the chaper while Ali Akbar Gujjar has been appointed senior vice-president. Salman Ali Khan has been appointed president of PML-N Karachi and Nasiruddin Mehmood the general secretary.

A 13-member Economic Advisory Council will comprise Shehbaz, Abbasi, Dar, Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Zubair, Ismail, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Musaddik Malik, Ali Pervez Malik and Bilal Azhar Kiyani.

