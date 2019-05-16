HOME > Video

Shah Mehmood mocks Modi over ‘cloud and radar’ remarks

May 14 , 2019

Falcons of PAF will not let them go, said foreign minister





Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down Indian planes despite them emerging from ‘behind the clouds’.

"Modi can try targeting Pakistan from behind the clouds as many times as it wants but the Falcons of PAF will not let them go,” said Qureshi while was talking to the media on Tuesday in Islamabad.  “We shot down two Indian jets when the radars were not working, what will happen when they will start working,” commented foreign minister on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cloud and radar remarks.

Recently, the Indian prime minister described how he believed that Indian jets could escape radar detection due to the 'cloudy' cover at the time of the aerial operation.

Modi has used the airstrike as a major election issue to project strength in dealing with longtime nuclear-armed rival Pakistan.

TOPICS:
cloud and radar Foreign Minister modi Shah Mehmood Quershi


