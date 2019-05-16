Shah Mehmood mocks Modi over ‘cloud and radar’ remarks

Falcons of PAF will not let them go, said foreign minister

"Modi can try targeting Pakistan from behind the clouds as many times as it wants but the Falcons of PAF will not let them go,” said Qureshi while was talking to the media on Tuesday in Islamabad. “We shot down two Indian jets when the radars were not working, what will happen when they will start working,” commented foreign minister on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cloud and radar remarks.Recently, the Indian prime minister described how he believed that Indian jets could escape radar detection due to the 'cloudy' cover at the time of the aerial operation.Modi has used the airstrike as a major election issue to project strength in dealing with longtime nuclear-armed rival Pakistan.