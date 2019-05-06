HOME > Politics

PTI doesn’t approve of Maryam’s appointment as a PML-N vice-president

60 mins ago

The PTI will be taking the PML-N to court for appointing Maryam Nawaz Sharif as one of its 16 vice-presidents.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that despite being convicted by a court, Maryam is still being given a political position.

Qureshi, who is also vice-president of the PTI, said that they have begun discussing the issue with their own party leaders and lawyers.

He said that Maryam was convicted by an accountability court, and even though the sentence has been suspended, it has not been overturned. How can she then be appointed a vice-president, he asked.

Qureshi said the PTI will take up the matter on every forum. Apart from challenging it in the court, we are deliberating on whether to approach the Election Commission, he said.

Maryam was appointed a vice-president of the party on May 3 after party president Shehbaz Sharif gave his approval from London. Her cousin and Shehbaz’s son Hamza was also appointed a vice-president, along with 14 other people.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.  

 
