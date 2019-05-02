HOME > Politics

PML-N nominates Rana Tanveer as new Public Accounts Committee head

3 hours ago

The PML-N has nominated Rana Tanveer as the new chairperson of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee. 

During a parliamentary party meeting headed by Khawaja Asif and Raja Zafarul Haq on Thursday, the party decided to appoint Tanveer to the post of the PAC chairperson.

They also decided to make Asif, the former defence minister, the party’s parliamentary leader. He was nominated by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and approved by the rest of the meeting’s participants.

For Tanveer’s nomination, a letter will be written to the speaker, who will then issue a notification.

Shehbaz Sharif was the PAC chief but the party has decided to hand over the post to another member. The party wants to push active and vocal members to the front.

