PM Khan, Modi to meet in Bishkek on June 13

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Narendra Modi will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on 13-14 June.

They will resume their dialogue to improve relations between the two countries, The Print reported.

This will be their first meeting since PM Khan took office last year.

On Sunday, PM Khan had called Modi to express his desire to work together. After the Lok Sabha results were announced, the premier took to Twitter to congratulate Modi.

One day before the results, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told India Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj that Pakistan wanted peace.

The two nations came close to war after 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy. The Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility.

Indian media and government officials were quick to assign blame to Pakistan for the Pulwama attack. Pakistan has rejected the claims.

