‘Imran Khan is lying to the people of Pakistan’

The poor don’t even have money to pay for medicines, said PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz.

Speaking to the media on Sunday ahead of an iftaar hosted for opposition leaders by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Hamza said Prime Minister Imran Khan is lying to the people. In nine months, this government has made the country into beggars, he said.

Imran Khan doesn’t even know what’s going on in the country, he accused. These people are incompetent, he said, referring to the incumbent government.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said that the opposition only cares about the people. Look at the dollar, he said, it has reached a historic high. We are going through one of the worst economic crises in Pakistan, he said.

An incompetent player is leading the country and has forced people to turn to suicide, he said.

Referring to Bilawal’s iftaari, Hamza said so far, he can’t say anything about the formation of a joint opposition. Right now, the opposition is united in speaking up against rising expenses and the sorry state of Pakistan’s economy, he said.

