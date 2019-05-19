HOME > Politics

‘Imran Khan is lying to the people of Pakistan’

2 hours ago

The poor don’t even have money to pay for medicines, said PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz.

Speaking to the media on Sunday ahead of an iftaar hosted for opposition leaders by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Hamza said Prime Minister Imran Khan is lying to the people. In nine months, this government has made the country into beggars, he said.

Imran Khan doesn’t even know what’s going on in the country, he accused. These people are incompetent, he said, referring to the incumbent government.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said that the opposition only cares about the people. Look at the dollar, he said, it has reached a historic high. We are going through one of the worst economic crises in Pakistan, he said.

Related: Bilawal to serve iftaar with a side of politics today

An incompetent player is leading the country and has forced people to turn to suicide, he said.

Referring to Bilawal’s iftaari, Hamza said so far, he can’t say anything about the formation of a joint opposition. Right now, the opposition is united in speaking up against rising expenses and the sorry state of Pakistan’s economy, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
hamza shahbaz Imran Khan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Top stories of the day
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz to actively participate in politics: Pervaiz Rasheed
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
PM Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia on May 30
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
 
 
 
VIDEO
Shah Mehmood mocks Modi over ‘cloud and radar’ remarks
Shah Mehmood mocks Modi over 'cloud and radar' remarks
video
5 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.