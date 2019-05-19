Bilawal to serve iftaar with a side of politics today

Yesterday’s political rivals have become today’s political allies in their fight against the PTI government. Opposition leaders will be gathering today (Sunday) for an iftaar dinner hosted by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad.

But this won’t be an ordinary meal and meeting of political allies. The joint opposition is expected to discuss the country’s economic situation and what to do about it.

Among the guests is Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the recently appointed vice-president of the PML-N. Bilawal reportedly telephoned and invited her himself. Maryam is scheduled to leave Lahore for Islamabad at 2pm and go to her son-in-law Raheel Munir’s house before the iftaar.

Other than Maryam, representatives of the Jamaat-e-Islami, JUI-F and PkMAP are also expected to attend. From the PML-N, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb are also expected to attend.

Bilawal also personally invited JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asfandyar Wali of the ANP. PkMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal of the BNP, Sirajul Haq of the JI, Aftab Sherpao of the Qaumi Watan Party and Owais Noorani of the JUP have also been invited.

The joint opposition has already decided to give the government a tough time over the IMF programme it recently signed.

