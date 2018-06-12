New political ambitions in Balochistan but with the same old faces

The voters of Balochistan are likely to elect the same old political faces in this election as well.

There are some important players, who are most likely going to decide the political fate of the people of Balochistan.

Jam Kamal Khan: Chief minister hopeful, Jam Kamal Khan, is likely to contest for a provincial assembly seat. He submitted his papers for the National Assembly as well. Jam Kamal was elected MNA in 2013 as an independent candidate. But he later joined the PML-N government as a cabinet member. Jam Kamal heads the newly formed Balochistan Awami Party. He was instrumental in the decision of the MPAs to oust the PML-N chief minister in the Balochistan Assembly a few months ago.

Prince Ahmed Ali: He is the grandson of the Nawab of Kalat. He was given a PML-N ticket in 2013. He joined the Jam Kamal-led BAP and became a minister. He has submitted his papers for Jam Kamal’s National Assembly seat.

Sardar Saleh Bhootani: He is a former caretaker chief minister. He has joined the the Balochistan Awami Party and will contest from his ancestral provincial assembly constituency of PB-49 (Kohlu). He has not, however, been able to persuade his brother, the former speaker of the assembly, Aslam Bhootani, to join his new party. Aslam Bhootani is going to stand for a National Assembly against Jam Kamal.

Nawabzada Jangez Marri: He parted ways with the PML-N provincial government and also joined the BAP. He was a member of the provincial cabinet.

Sarfaraz Bugti: This former home minister was elected as an independent candidate but joined the PML-N government and later the BAP. He is running for a provincial seat of Dera Bugti and has been given a BAP ticket.

Mir Jan Jamali: This former chief minister and his daughter Rahat Jamali developed differences with the PML-N over the Senate election. He wanted to secure a senate seat for one of his daughters. He openly supported the no-confidence move against the PML-N chief minister and joined the BAP which gave him and his daughter a ticket.

Mir Qudoos Bizenjo: He is a controversial chief minister. He won the last election with only 544 votes from Awaran. He was elected a PML-Q candidate but joined the PML-N-led provincial government. He was made chief minister after the existing one, Sanaullah Zehri, was voted out. He has also joined the BAP and is running under the same umbrella.

Aslam Raisani: This former chief minister did not take part in the last general election after wrapping up five years as chief minister in the PPP-led provincial government in 2008. He is running as an independent candidate this time round.

Lashkari Raisani: He is the brother of Aslam Raisani, and was a successful PPP candidate in the 2008 elections. In 2013, he was a candidate of the PML-N and this time he is running from BNP-Mengal.

Izhar Khan Khoso and Abdul Ghafoor Lehri have left the PML-N and joined the BAP under the leadership of Jam Kamal Khan.

Former PML-Q member Abdul Karim Nosherwani has joined the BAP as well and has a ticket for a provincial assembly constituency.