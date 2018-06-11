Chaudhry Nisar is standing as an independent

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has announced that he will contest elections as an independent candidate.

I will not contest polls on the PML-N’s ticket, said Nisar, adding that the party has awarded tickets to political “orphans”.

The former minister said if he decides to open his mouth the Sharifs would not be able to show their faces anywhere.

Taking a jibe at Nawaz Sharif for handing over the reins of the PML-N to his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Nisar said that the very person who was against women’s empowerment has imposed his daughter on the party.