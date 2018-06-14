APML leader assures Supreme Court of Musharraf’s return

As his 2pm deadline approaches, General (retd) Pervez Musharraf could return to Pakistan at ‘any time’, according to All Pakistan Muslim League Secretary General Mohammad Amjad.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that if the former president fails to appear in court his nomination papers will not be accepted.

Amjad also thanked the top judge.

During the hearing of General (retd) Musharraf’s case on Wednesday, the CJ had said that if he was sick he could be brought to the court in an ambulance.

He stressed the need for the former president to return to the country if he wanted to contest the elections. When General (retd) Musharraf’s lawyer said he was suffering from Parkinson’s, Justice Nisar questioned how he could contest the elections if he had Parkinson’s.

He will be dealt with according to the law if he fails to appear before the court, the top judge had cautioned, giving a deadline of 2pm on Thursday for the former president to appear before the court.

On June 7, the Supreme Court conditionally allowed General (retd) Musharraf to file his nomination papers while hearing a case challenging his eligibility to run for public office.