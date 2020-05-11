Van driver shot dead in Mandi Bahauddin

A van driver was found dead inside his vehicle on Mandi Bahauddin’s New Rasool Road Monday morning.

The police said that 40-year-old Basharat was shot in the head by unidentified men who fled before the police arrived.

The deceased’s brother said that Basharat left for Kharian Sunday night after someone called him and booked him for a trip. We were waiting for him to return the next morning, the brother said.

Basharat’s family said he did not have enmity with anyone.

The police have collected evidence from the site. An investigation officer told SAMAA TV that the police will soon trace the killers.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother and the body has been handed over to the family after the completion of all medico-legal formalities.