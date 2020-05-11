Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Van driver shot dead in Mandi Bahauddin

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Van driver shot dead in Mandi Bahauddin

Photo: Mandi Bahauddin police/Facebook

A van driver was found dead inside his vehicle on Mandi Bahauddin’s New Rasool Road Monday morning.

The police said that 40-year-old Basharat was shot in the head by unidentified men who fled before the police arrived.

The deceased’s brother said that Basharat left for Kharian Sunday night after someone called him and booked him for a trip. We were waiting for him to return the next morning, the brother said.

Basharat’s family said he did not have enmity with anyone.

The police have collected evidence from the site. An investigation officer told SAMAA TV that the police will soon trace the killers.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother and the body has been handed over to the family after the completion of all medico-legal formalities.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mandi bahauddin
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.