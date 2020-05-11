Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Imran Farooq case: Suspects to record statements on May 13

Posted: May 11, 2020
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has decided to record the statements of three suspects in the Imran Farooq murder case in jail.

Dr Farooq was an MQM leader who was stabbed to death outside his home in London in 2010.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand said that their statements will be recorded on May 13 (Wednesday).

Khalid Shamim, Mohsin and Mauzzam Ali, the main suspects in the case, will sign their written replies in front of the court.

Prisoners aren’t being presented in court because of the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The court had issued a questionnaire to the suspects after the FIA submitted all the evidence it has collected in the case.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
