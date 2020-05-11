‘Announcement on student promotions to be made on May 15’

The Ministry of Education will make a comprehensive announcement on the promotion policy of students by May 15, according to Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood.

The ministry has been in consultation with 29 boards across the country regarding issues of some students arising out of the promotion policy, he tweeted on Monday.

“Boards have requested few more days to finalise recommendations,” the minister said, adding that there was, however, no confusion that all board exams have been cancelled.

All Board exams are cancelled. No confusion on that. 80% students have no issues. There are some categories like repeaters or improvers and private students and some others whose issues need to be addressed and will be by Friday https://t.co/Mnwy1Nrgx7 — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 11, 2020

He assured that 80% students don’t have issues. “There are some categories like repeaters and private students and some others whose issues need to be addressed and will be by Friday,” Mahmood added.

The decision was announced last week in the National Coordination Committee meeting presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was decided that all educational institutions in the Pakistan will remain closed till July 15.

Students will be assessed on their previous performance in board exams.