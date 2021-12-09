Thursday, December 9, 2021  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Pakistan

We promised, we delivered: Asad Umer on Karachi’s mega projects

Ministers share progress on five projects

Posted: Dec 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2021

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that all the five mega projects which promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the residents of Karachi are being developed and will soon be completed. 

Addressing a press conference alongside Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, he said that under the "Karachi Transformation Plan” announced last year, the federal government took responsibility for five projects worth Rs 625 billion.  

“One of those projects is Green Line bus service which the PM will inaugurate tomorrow [December 10]” 

About the other projects, he said that planning ministry has received the revised PC-I for the K-IV project which will be approved in the next one month and then contracts will be awarded. 

“Through K-IV project, we aim to supply 260 million gallons of water to Karachi and by August or September 2023, the project will be completed.” 

Work on storm water drains 

The work on three Mehmoodabad nullah is completed and it will be inaugurated in next two weeks.

"Fifty percent work on the other two drains, Orangi and Gujjar, has been completed and they will be inaugurated before summer of 2022." 

The work on these drains included removal of encroachments, construction of roads and laying of storm water drains. 

Revival of KCR 

The work on the physical infrastructure of Karachi Circular Railway was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in September. 

"The FWO is working on it [KCR] and the road map for private investment to the project is being prepared. It will be approved in next one month and then tenders will be awarded.”

He added that not only local, but even international firms are expressing interest in the KCR project. 

Freight corridor 

Umar said that the government has plans to build a freight corridor from Kemari Port to Pipri. 

“A railway line will be laid which will reduce pressure on Karachi roads by taking heavy transport off it” 

Sindh’s local government bill "contradictory to constitution” 

Ismail said that the has amendments to the Sindh Local Government Act are in contradiction with Article 140-A of the constitution. 

On December 7, the governor sent the bill back to the assembly after raising nine objections. Earlier, the Sindh Assembly, on November 27, passed the bill to amend the 2013 act. 

“There was a direct election for mayor. It meant any person who is not a member of the house could be elected mayor,” he said 

“KMC can’t run hospitals, schools and colleges. It can’t collect taxes. All these responsibilities were taken by the Sindh government then what will the local government do?” 

green line buses Karachi prime minister Imran Khan
 
