The dead can’t even afford to die in Naya Pakistan

Rates have gone up by Rs10,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been saying ad nauseam that "sukoon sirf qabar main hai" (One finds eternal peace only in the grave). He usually uses this metaphor to pacify people complaining of hardships under his rule, primarily because of inflation. 

But if the price of buying a grave in Lahore is anything to go by, it seems sukoon will evade the dead even in the qabr.

The rate of graves in Punjab’s capital have gone up by Rs8000 to Rs10,000 in one year. The average rate in city’s private graveyards is around Rs60,000 

A grave in Shehensha graveyard in Allama Iqbal Town can cost up to Rs60,000. The rate of a concrete-plastered grave is Rs20,000 while embellishing it with marble jacks up the price to Rs60,000. 

This is not all. The permit to place a headstone on it cost another Rs50,000. 

In Mianmeer graveyard, a two-foot-high grave costs Rs250,00 and Rs50,000 for a four-foot-high grave. 

 In Bibi Pak Daman graveyard, a pukki (concrete) grave costs Rs50,000. 

inflation prime minister Imran Khan
 
grave prices in Lahore, inflation in Pakista
 

