Thursday, December 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Pakistan army soldier martyred in Africa during peacekeeping mission: ISPR

He was posted in Central African Republic

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Source: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while serving in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR), Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq joined the UN peacekeeping mission in February and was posted in CAR.

The funeral prayers of of Havaldar Shafiq was held in Mian Channu, Khanewal. He was buried with full military honours.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

So far, 162 Pakistan army personnel have have laid down their lives while serving in the UN mission

In September, Lance Naik Adil Jan embraced martyrdom during a peacekeeping mission in Sudan. He was posted in Darfur as part of the UN mission to protect the civilians and facilitate humanitarian assistance.

