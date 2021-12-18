OIC conference, fog blankets Punjab, KP LG elections

Here are some of the stories and developments we are following Saturday, December 18, 2021:

Dense fog continues to disrupt life in many cities of Punjab. Several motorways have been closed due to low visibility after which diverted the traffic towards GT Road. So if you are taking that route, expect congestion. Many parts of Sindh have been mildly affected by fog as well.

Photo: Online

The federal government has announced a public holiday in Islamabad on December 18 (Saturday) and December 19 (Sunday) to ensure security at the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers Conference. The three-day event began Friday and the Council of Foreign Ministers will convene Sunday chaired by Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the conference.

The Punjab and Sindh governments have announced winter vacations for schools from December 23 and December 20, respectively. Meanwhile, Balochistan has revised its winter vacation schedule.

Islamabad High Court has directed the sessions court to wrap up the trial of Usman Mirza by February 28. IHC has already granted the trial court a six-week extension in the Noor Muqaddam case.

In a massive reshuffle, the administration of Punjab University, one of the largest universities of Pakistan, has changed 60 heads of departments.

A strict security system has been put in place in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Charsadda and other cities as election material is being moved for local body polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled Sunday. In the first phase, elections will be held in 17 districts — Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Bajur, Mardan, Swabi, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Charsadda, Hangu, and Mohmand.

The results will be announced by December 24. Here’s all you want to know about the polls.