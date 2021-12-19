Sunday, December 19, 2021  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1443
KP LG elections, OIC conference, Karachi Bachao March

Notes from newsroom

Posted: Dec 19, 2021
Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Here are ate stories and developments we are following Sunday December 19, 2020 

Polling has started in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the local bodies elections. More than 12 million voters will elect their local representatives. A total of 9,230 polling stations have been established in 17 districts, but at least 4,128 have been declared sensitive. The polling will end at 5 pm. Follow our coverage throughout the day for updates. Here is the district-wise breakdown of the number of seats. What will the structure be of the new local bodies system? Find out more in these hyperlinked stories.

It is a busy day in Islamabad as the capital is holding an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The delegates and dignitaries have arrived in the city for the conference. Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the conference. The summit will seek the support of the international community and aid agencies to save the war-torn Afghan people from poverty, famine, food crisis and cold weather.

Jamaat-e-Islami will protest against Pakistan Peoples Party today in Karachi. Hafiz Naeem announced that the Karachi Bachao March will be launched from Mazar-e-Quaid to KMC Building. He said PPP is again sowing the seeds of racism, urging the people of Karachi to unite.

Fifteen people were killed and multiple injured in a blast in Karachi’s Shershah Saturday. The dead included Dilawar Khan, the father of Fixit founder and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan. According to the authorities, the blast took place due to the accumulation of gas in an illegally covered nullah. A bank and three car showrooms built on the nullah caved in due to the blast, trapping the employees.

At least one person was killed and several injured in a bomb blast in Quetta’s Kandahari Bazar Saturday. Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Fida Hussain Shah said the bomb blast occurred near Bukhari Center when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), containing 3 to 4 kilograms of explosive material, planted in a motorcycle exploded.

New details have emerged about the case of lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot December 3. Speaking to SAMAA TV, Sialkot’s District Police Officer Omar Saeed said 85 people played a central role in the lynching and all of them have been arrested.

