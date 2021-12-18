‘If I were jailed for long, I wouldn’t have survived’

Challenges anyone to point out corruption in his government

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he was fortunate to be jailed only for a week. If it had been any longer, he "would not have lived.”

He said this in a candid interview with Al Jazeera Arabic’s Ola Alfares. The prime minister talked at length about his childhood, political struggle, parents, cricket, the Afghan crisis, human rights violation in Kashmir and his vision for Pakistan.

Talking about his time in prison, the prime minister said that he had a very active life and in jail, there was nothing to do. "The days would not pass. I never experienced anything like that.”

Corruption keeps poor countries poor: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that corruption of ruling elites are what keep poor countries poor -- it is not a lack of resources.

“Pakistan was always supposed to be a welfare state. But it couldn’t become one. It was ruled by corrupt families. They came into power and started making money.”

He said that his fight was against this corrupt ruling elite which was destroying, impoverishing and sinking the country into debt.

Talking about his promise to end corruption in 90 days, the prime minster challenged anyone to point out any corruption in his government.

“I always maintained that the main corruption is [of] the PM and the minsters. I said that would finish in 90 days. I think no one can point out to any corruption on the me and my minsters.”

Afghanistan is descending into chaos: PM

The PM said that there is a lot of anger in the United States over what has happened in Afghanistan and that the US government is not thinking rationally.

“The US is in a state of shock on what has happened in Afghanistan. The people of the US thought they were bringing democracy in the country. So, when the Taliban are back in power, they couldn't understand what has happened.”

More than 40 million Afghans are in desperate need of aid and if they don’t get it quickly, there is going to be a huge humanitarian crisis.

This will result in a chaotic Afghanistan and it might again become a sanctuary for terrorists.

Muslims in West suffer due to Islamophobia, says Imran Khan

The PM said that the Muslim leaders of the world never tried to explain Islam in its true essence to the Western countries.

"When there is propaganda against Islam, there is no intellectual response form Muslim leadership. Therefore, we have this phenomenon of Islamophobia.”

He stressed upon the need for a joint response at global forums like the United Nations to make a difference. “Imran Khan alone is not going make much of a difference.”

“We have to make them understand that we have a completely different approach to our religion.”

He likened it with Jews’ sensitivity towards their religion.

"Holocaust is a very painful subject for them. They don't like any one misinterpreting it and they find it offensive. The western countries understand this and they treat it with great sensitivity."

'India is ruled by fanatics'

PM said that what is happening in Kashmir is the worst violation of human rights, international laws and the UN resolutions.

“We have raised this issue in the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Countries), we have spoken to Muslim countries. But Muslims countries have their independent relations with India, so we can’t expect much [from them].”

Responding to the threat of another surgical strike from India’s Home Minster Amit Shah, he said that the fascist government in India is risking two nuclear arm countries coming face to face.

“Only made people can think of it. People of India are sensible, but they are ruled by fanatics.”