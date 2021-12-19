Heated contests expected amid intense cold in KP LG elections

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Polling is underway for the local bodies elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The polling will continue till 5pm. SAMAA TV’s reporters will be updating on the latest situation from tehsil councils across the province.

District Council Peshawar

Tehsil Chamkani

Polling began in the area at 8 am. According to SAMAA TV’s Abdul Rehman, an intense competition is expected for the seat of tehsil chairman between Awami National Party’s (ANP) Arbab Umer, who is the son of former provincial minister Arbab Ayub, former MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Nabi Gul. Other parties eyeing the slot are Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N). The two provincial assembly seats and one national assembly seat from this constituency are held by PTI.

District Council Nowshera

The elections in Nowshera have always been heated contests, says SAMAA TV’s Shahab ur Rehman. The local bodies elections are being held in three tehsils – Pabbi, Nowshera and Jahangiria. However, this election is interesting because two cousins are standing against each other. Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak’s son Ishaque Khattak and his nephew Ahad Kattak are standing on PTI and PPP’s tickets, respectively. Ahad was previously with the PTI but differences led him to the PPP camp.

District Council Haripur

The polling is being held under strict security measures, says Atif Qayum of SAMAA TV. More than 700,000 voters are registered in three tehsil councils of Haripur.

District Council Charsadda

Tehsil Charsadda

Polling began at 8am but it is slow going due to intense cold, says, SAMAA TV’s Ijaz Khalid. In three tehsil councils, more than one million voters are registered. ANP has had a stronghold in the area, but PTI won all the seats in the 2018 general elections. However, this time a wind of change is blowing as strong competition is expected between the ANP and JUI-F.

Tehsil Council Tangi

A neck-to-neck contest is expected between the candidates of PTI and QWP.

Tehsil Shabqadar

In Tehsil Shabqadar, a tough fight is expected between the candidates of QWP and PTI.

District Council Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan has been a fortress of the JUI-F, but the member of national and provincial assemblies belong to the PTI, says Ahmed Nawaz Mughal of SAMAA TV. Elections for mayors are being held in five tehsil councils. Election in one tehsil council has been postponed as ANP’s candidate Umer Khattab Sherani was gunned down Saturday. More than 80000 voters are registered in D. I. Khan.