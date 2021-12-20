Geyser gas leak blast kills two in Quetta

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two people, including a woman, were killed and six injured in a gas leak explosion in Quetta on Sunday.

The explosion took place in Al Khair Housing Society on the Airport Road.

Officials says preliminary investigation suggests that the gas had accumulated in one of the houses due to leakage from a geyser. A man in the house lit a match and it caused the blast.

The man was injured in the blast, but two people in the adjacent house were killed when explosion caused walls to collapse.

Five other members of the family, mostly childen, were injured.

The blast also damaged other houses in the vicinity.

It is second deadly gas explosion in the country in two days. On Saturday, a sewage gas explosion in Karachi killed at least 15 people including the father of Fixit founder and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan.