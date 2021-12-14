Climate March organizer khwaja sira too scared to register rape case

The head of the province, the chief minister, may have ordered the head of police or the IG to investigate the kidnapping and sexual assault of a Khwaja sira in Karachi but the victim is too scared to come forward.

The Khwaja sira, who will not be named, was kidnapped from Nazimabad on Saturday and taken to an unknown place where they were tortured and sexually abused.

Gender Interactive Alliance Violence Case Manager Shehzadi Rai told Samaa Digital that the victim was kidnapped a day before the Climate March when they were on their way back home after attending a meeting of the organisers of the march.

The Climate March was organized by the Karachi Bachao Tehreek that has been working for the rights of displaced people in Karachi. The march was held on Sunday. The tehreek posted on social media that one of its organisers had been assaulted.

Shehzadi Rai said that the victim was not willing to initiate legal action for two reasons: they are the sole breadwinner for the family and, their father was murdered under mysterious circumstances.

Shehzadi Rai said the family of the victim was not allowing them to come forward either, out of fear that they would be murdered as well.

Shehzadi Rai, who describes herself as the victim’s Guru, said that the assault lasted three hours. “The perpetrators were asking her about inside details of the Climate March program and possible speakers of the event,” Rai maintained.

Rai said that they released the victim and warned them to stay away from the Climate March and give a message to the Khwaja siras that if they dared to participate they would be dealt with similarly.

Two murders in 24 hours

It also emerged, that two Khwaja sira were murdered in the last 24 hours. According to Shehzadi Rai, the body of one named Sajid/Bijli was recovered from a house near Kala Pul Monday night.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem and handed to the family for burial. The victim was strangled.

Separately, a Khwaja sira was murdered in Lyari early Tuesday morning. Rai said that the family requested the murder not be raised as they feared for their reputation. The body was handed over to the heirs upon completion of legal formalities. This too was a case of strangulation.

You may also like Hundreds march in Karachi demanding climate justice, end to demolitions

These cases bring the number of Khwaja sira killed to six in Karachi so far this year. Two were kidnapped, out of whom, one has been recovered. According to Shehzadi Rai, 54 cases of violence against Khwaja sira in police stations across the city have been registered this year alone.

HIV-positive Khwaja sira denied treatment

Shehzadi Rai also highlighted the case of two HIV-positive Khwaja sira, 18-year-old Toffie and 36-year-old Shirley, who died for lack of treatment. She claimed that they went to government hospitals with treatment facilities for HIV-positive patients, but were not admitted.