Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Arzoo allowed to go with parents, practice Islam

She says conversion was per her free will

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Sindh High Court has allowed 14-year-old Arzoo Fatima to leave the shelter home and go with her parents after they gave an undertaking that she will be allowed to “practice her religion [Islam] and adopt her own life choices.”

On October 13, 2020, Raja Masih, Arzoo’s father, filed an FIR saying that she was kidnapped from her home. The police found that she had been married to 44-year-old Syed Ali Azhar, who presented a nikkahnama, free-will affidavit and a Sanad-e-Islam certificate.

Subsequently, the parents filed a petition with the District South judicial magistrate to direct the police to recover their daughter and produce her before the court. They also pleaded to put her in the protective custody of a child protection institute because they fear she is currently being subjected to sexual violence.

The parents argued that consummation of a child marriage is tantamount to statutory rape and is outlawed under Section 375 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5 of the Protection of Women (Criminal Laws Amendment) Act 2006.

A five-member board of medical experts formed by the court to determine her age said that she was no older than 14 years, after which the court declared it a “child marriage.”

The court found her wedding to be in violation the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013 which sets the minimum marriage age at 18 years.

Azhar Ali later challenged the act, claiming that the minimum age of marriage in the province–18 years—is not Shariah compliant.

She was sent to a shelter home where she stayed for over a year. On December 21, she filed a petition with the SHC seeking permission to leave the shelter home and go with her parents “after a year of pondering her life choices.”

During the proceeding Wednesday, the court asked Arzoo about the conversion, to which she replied that her conversion to Islam was as per her free will.

The parents, who are both Christians, told the court that they welcome the return of their daughter and would not pressurise her to change her religion.

Her parents will have to report to local police station every three months until she turns 18, according to the ruling.

The issue got attention for being an apparent case of forced conversion in which an underage child was made to change her religion and to marry to a man many years older.

However, Arzoo told the court that she accepted Islam out of her own free will.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took the notice of the issue. In a message posted on Twitter, he had said the Sindh government will approach the courts to review the case to “clear up any misunderstanding the honourable court may have”.

“We passed the law will continue to fight for it to be implemented.”

Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari also said that an intervener would be filed on her behalf.


FaceBook WhatsApp
child marriage forced conversion
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
arzoo raja case, arzoo raja forced conversion
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
Weather update: Karachi, gear up for some winter rain
Weather update: Karachi, gear up for some winter rain
Dog bites a man and it's news because …
Dog bites a man and it’s news because …
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
Why Pakistan's current account deficit increased to $7b
Why Pakistan’s current account deficit increased to $7b
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.