Arzoo allowed to go with parents, practice Islam

The Sindh High Court has allowed 14-year-old Arzoo Fatima to leave the shelter home and go with her parents after they gave an undertaking that she will be allowed to “practice her religion [Islam] and adopt her own life choices.”

Hon’ Sindh High Court granting #Arzoo‘s application has ordered that she be allowed to leave shelter home & return to her Parents. Parents have undertaken that they’ll not harm/hurt Arzoo for changing religion. Parents to report to local PS every 3 months till Arzoo turns 18 pic.twitter.com/FqAEzFTJiE — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) December 22, 2021

On October 13, 2020, Raja Masih, Arzoo’s father, filed an FIR saying that she was kidnapped from her home. The police found that she had been married to 44-year-old Syed Ali Azhar, who presented a nikkahnama, free-will affidavit and a Sanad-e-Islam certificate.

Subsequently, the parents filed a petition with the District South judicial magistrate to direct the police to recover their daughter and produce her before the court. They also pleaded to put her in the protective custody of a child protection institute because they fear she is currently being subjected to sexual violence.

The parents argued that consummation of a child marriage is tantamount to statutory rape and is outlawed under Section 375 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5 of the Protection of Women (Criminal Laws Amendment) Act 2006.

A five-member board of medical experts formed by the court to determine her age said that she was no older than 14 years, after which the court declared it a “child marriage.”

The court found her wedding to be in violation the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013 which sets the minimum marriage age at 18 years.

Azhar Ali later challenged the act, claiming that the minimum age of marriage in the province–18 years—is not Shariah compliant.

She was sent to a shelter home where she stayed for over a year. On December 21, she filed a petition with the SHC seeking permission to leave the shelter home and go with her parents “after a year of pondering her life choices.”

During the proceeding Wednesday, the court asked Arzoo about the conversion, to which she replied that her conversion to Islam was as per her free will.

The parents, who are both Christians, told the court that they welcome the return of their daughter and would not pressurise her to change her religion.

Her parents will have to report to local police station every three months until she turns 18, according to the ruling.

The issue got attention for being an apparent case of forced conversion in which an underage child was made to change her religion and to marry to a man many years older.

However, Arzoo told the court that she accepted Islam out of her own free will.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took the notice of the issue. In a message posted on Twitter, he had said the Sindh government will approach the courts to review the case to “clear up any misunderstanding the honourable court may have”.

“We passed the law will continue to fight for it to be implemented.”

Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari also said that an intervener would be filed on her behalf.

On the Arzoo case, today judge has ordered the girl be recovered by police & relevant agencies & be shifted to a shelter home. next hearing fixed for Thursday morning. My lawyer has informed court that an intervener will be filed on my behalf. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) November 2, 2020



