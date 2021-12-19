Foreign Minister Conference: OIC to set up Afghanistan fund

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers has agreed to set up a humanitarian trust fund to help Afghanistan.

He was talking to media after the conference which was addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and other dignitaries. Imran Khan urged the United States to de-link the Afghan Taliban and Afghan people.

The conference was attended by 70 delegations from OIC countries, UN permanent members, and international organizations. At least 20 OIC Foreign Minister attended the moot while other countries sent their deputy foreign ministers or other representative.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presented a six point framework to resolve Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis. Turkish foreign minister also present his proposal while Saudi foreign minister announced that his country had allocated one billion riyals for Afghanistan.

Resolutions adopted

Briefing journalists about the outcome of the conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the conference adopted resolutions on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and on the situation in Palestine.

He said that the participants of the conference have agreed upon the following points of action:

To establish a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan. To launch a food security programme for Afghanistan. To unlock financial and banking channels as the Afghan economy can’t function and people can’t be helped without banking services. To appoint a special OIC envoy for Afghanistan To forge a partnership between the OIC and the United Nation’s (UN) agencies. To call upon the international community that sanctions should not impede the provision of humanitarian aid.

The minister said that participants of the conference also agreed that the OIC secretariat should engage with the World Health Organization (WHO) to secure coronavirus vaccines and medical supplies for Afghanistan.

“This is just the beginning. We have made the international community realize the magnitude of this challenge.”

He said that now we will have to work to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.”

De-link Afghans from Taliban

Earlier, in his address the Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the United States to delink the 40 million Afghan citizens from the Taliban and take urgent action to send humanitarian assistance to the country.

He said that the last extraordinary session of the OIC was called to discuss Afghanistan 41 years ago.

He said that if the world doesn’t act, Afghanistan will be the biggest manmade crisis.

“If foreign aid dries up, foreign reserves are frozen, the banking system freezes, any country would collapse, let alone Afghanistan.”

He said that the US has set conditions of human rights, women rights and inclusive government before foreign aid flows to Afghanistan.

“Every society’s idea of human rights and women’s rights are different. When we are talking about human and women rights, we have to be sensitive of cultures.”

He said that the Taliban are ready to comply with these pre-conditions. Unless immediate actions is taken., Afghanistan is heading for chaos.

“Any government unable to pay salaries to its civil servants, hospital, doctors, nurses, it will collapse”

If the Afghan government doesn’t have the capability to fight terrorism, ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) will become a threat.

He cautioned the world that ISIL is capable of international terrorism and only a stable Afghan government can deal with it.

He hoped that the conference can come up with a strategy to take Afghanistan out of crisis.

Qureshi’s six point framework

In his address, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that millions of Afghan children are at risk of dying from malnutrition as 22.8 million people face a food shortage in the country.

He said that past Afghan governments had been excessively dependent on foreign aid.

“The developments of August 2021 have altered the political landscape of the country but they have not made the needs of Afghans any less pressing,” he said.

“For its part, Pakistan has demonstrated that its approach towards Afghanistan is guided by urgent humanitarian concerns,” he said.

As a special goodwill gesture, Pakistan allowed the transportation of life-saving medicine from India and Afghanistan.

He laid out a six-point frame work for the global powers to extend support to Afghanistan

Create a vehicle within the OIC to channel immediate and sustained humanitarian and financial supports to the people of Afghanistan including pledges from OIC member states and other donors. Increase investment in the people of Afghanistan in areas such as education, health and technical and vocational training. A group of experts, comprising of experts from OIC UN and IFI be established to consider ways and means to consider ways to facilitate Afghanistan access to legitimate banking services and ease serious liquidity challenges for Afghans. Focus on enhancing food security for Afghan people. Invest in building capacity of Afghan institutions ins countering terrorism and combatting illicit trades in narcotics. Engage with Afghan authorities to help meet the expectations of international community particularly regarding political and social inclusivity, respect for human rights and combatting terrorism.

Saudi foreign minister applauds Pakistan’s efforts

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed urgent humanitarian support for Afghans.

“This meeting sends a message to the entire global community for immediate action to end the situation in Afghanistan,” he said.

He said that the sufferings of Afghan people have lasted too long and they have faced instability and a lack of peace.

“The general secretariat reaffirms its full support for reconciliation in Afghanistan hoping that all parties will commit themselves to peaceful dialogue to resolve all differences.”

The Saudi foreign minister also told the conference that his country had allocated one billion Saudi Riyal for Afghanistan.

Faisal bin Farhan applauded Pakistan’s efforts and said that Islamabad had made possible the conference in shortest possible time.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Ambasssador Hissein Ibrahim Taha said that by hosting this event, Pakistan reaffirms its total commitment to the issues faced by Muslim countries.

Turkish foreign minister presents four point plan

In his address, Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu said that it is our moral and religious duty to help Afghan people.

He urged the OIC to play a leading role in mobilising international support for Afghanistan.

He outlined a four-point plan to help the people of Afghanistan

Coordinate humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The collapse of the economy must be prevented. The money pledged should reach the people of Afghanistan. OIC should work with other international organizations to support displaced people in Afghanistan. Work with Taliban to achieve stability. Afghan government should by inclusive, protect the rights of all and ensure access of women and girls to employment and education.

Extraordinary OIC session

For the first time in 41 years ago, Pakistan has hosted a major meeting of the Islamic world.

The caretaker Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Mottaqi, Foreign Minister of Malaysia Saifuddin Abdullah, Turkmenistan’s Raşit Meredov, Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi, Oman’s Sheikh Khalifa Issa were already in Islamabad on Saturday. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan has also arrived.

The guests were welcomed by Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubeida Jalal and Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan. E

xpecting positive results from the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan wanted to convince the world that the current serious economic crisis facing Afghanistan would affect the entire region and the world seems to be convinced of this today.

The meeting was attended by 57 OIC member states, the five permanent members of the United Nations, the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, as well as Japan, Italy and the European Union, international financial institutions and the UN organizations.

The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers has held 16 extraordinary meetings before this. Pakistan also hosted a meeting on Afghanistan in 1980. Out of the 47 regular meetings of the Council, Pakistan has hosted meetings in 1970, 1980, 1993 and 2007.