Twitter to let users ‘down vote’ replies under tweets

Twitter is set to roll out a new feature that will allow users to “downvote” replies under tweets that they don’t find meaningful or relevant.

Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong first tweeted about the release of this new feature.

Twitter is working on “Reply downvotes” introduction screen pic.twitter.com/FFvK3RUpHz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 24, 2021

She posted a screenshot of the app’s user interface (UI) which was the introduction screen for the downvotes feature. The screenshot shows how users can downvote a reply.

Twitter announced in July that it was testing the new feature. It had, however, said that it is only “using the feature for research at this time”.

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them.



Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes. pic.twitter.com/hrBfrKQdcY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2021

“We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them,” the company tweeted.

Downvotes will not be public, which means that both users and the tweet authors won’t be able to see them.

By October, several Twitter users began seeing the downvote button on replies under tweets.

pretty cruel for twitter to give me access to downvoting but not have it enabled on @josh_wingrove’s tweets pic.twitter.com/exkmcgcSsK — Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 13, 2021

I’m not sure how I feel about Twitter testing downvoting for replies. Twitter is one step closer to turning into Reddit 🙃 pic.twitter.com/jeW0NL40kp — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 13, 2021

There’s going to be downvoting on Twitter haha pic.twitter.com/2hEcR5Bhdg — Joseph Morong 🇵🇭 (@Joseph_Morong) October 12, 2021

Downvoting on Twitter hmmm pic.twitter.com/iaxDwPN6nL — M (@waawaaw33waa) October 13, 2021

Double-tap to like

There are reports that Twitter is testing another feature to let users favorite (Twitter’s equivalent of Facebook’s like an Instagram’s heart) a tweet by double-tapping on it.

#Twitter is working on double tap to like a tweet 👀 pic.twitter.com/L8bDOOSRuG — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 26, 2021

Before Twitter, Instagram enabled its users to like a photo by double-tapping on it.