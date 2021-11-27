SHC orders demolition of building in Karachi’s MPR Colony

The Sindh High Court has ordered the authorities to demolish a five-storey building illegally built in MPR colony near Karachi’s Mangophir.

During the proceedings Saturday, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) submitted a report, stating that the construction was done without permissions from the relevant authorities.

The report added that the SBCA had sealed the building in the past but the builders and residents broke the seal and reoccupied the building.

The court ordered immediate action to demolish the building and directed the police to register an FIR and initiate criminal proceedings against the builder.

SBCA pleaded in court that previous attempts to take action against the building were met with stiff resistance as the building is located in a katchi abadi.

The court directed the Sindh chief secretary and the law enforcement agencies to assist the SBCA in demolishing the building.

Makkah Terrace case

Earlier this month, the SHC ordered the demolition of Makkah Terrace within a month.

The building is located in Karachi’s Saddar near Preedy Street. It was built in 2016. The building has been constructed on 527 square yards and comprises 16 flats. A number of families have been living in the flats for years now.

Later, the court stopped the SBCA from demolishing the building after residents filed an appeal. The petitioners argued that they have purchased the flats through “registered instruments and have not committed any illegality”.

The court also instructed the builder to provide alternative housing to residents and allottees of the building.

“The builder will incur all the expenses of the relocation and also pay for the demolition of the building,” ordered the court.