Nasla Tower demolition, new Covid-19 variant, Pak vs Ban

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Nov 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Here are the top news stories we are following today, Saturday, November 27, 2021. The manual demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower began Wednesday on orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It has instructed the Karachi commissioner to raze Nasla Tower within a week. If you are taking Shahrae Faisal towards airport, expect a traffic jam due to the demolition activity near the Nursery bridge. The fifth wave of the coronavirus is gripping cities across Europe. Travel restrictions and lockdowns are being imposed once again. Scientists in South Africa have detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for a surge in infections. The Sindh government has started the process to amend the Sindh Local Government Act-SLGA 2013. As per the draft, the District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be converted into Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs). Bangladesh will resume batting on Day 2 of the first test match against Pakistan today. On Friday, Bangladesh closed the day on 253-4. After losing four wickets for 49 runs, Liton Das and Musfiqur Rahim came together to forge an unbeaten partnership of 204 runs for the fifth wicket. Feature: Your guide to buying fresh fish in Karachi Chilly winter nights call for warm and spicy fish. Some people prefer going to restaurants while other buy fish form the market and cook it at home. But, how do you ensure you're getting a fresh fish? Find out here.
Here are the top news stories we are following today, Saturday, November 27, 2021.

The manual demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower began Wednesday on orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It has instructed the Karachi commissioner to raze Nasla Tower within a week. If you are taking Shahrae Faisal towards airport, expect a traffic jam due to the demolition activity near the Nursery bridge.

The fifth wave of the coronavirus is gripping cities across Europe. Travel restrictions and lockdowns are being imposed once again.
Scientists in South Africa have detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for a surge in infections.

The Sindh government has started the process to amend the Sindh Local Government Act-SLGA 2013. As per the draft, the District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be converted into Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs).

Bangladesh will resume batting on Day 2 of the first test match against Pakistan today. On Friday, Bangladesh closed the day on 253-4. After losing four wickets for 49 runs, Liton Das and Musfiqur Rahim came together to forge an unbeaten partnership of 204 runs for the fifth wicket.

Feature: Your guide to buying fresh fish in Karachi

Chilly winter nights call for warm and spicy fish. Some people prefer going to restaurants while other buy fish form the market and cook it at home. But, how do you ensure you’re getting a fresh fish? Find out here.

 
