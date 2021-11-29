Monday, November 29, 2021  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Imran Khan: Pakistan won’t progress unless people despise evil

Says country's educations system is the biggest hurdle to "progress"

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the people of Pakistan don’t have the character to become a great nation as long as evil is not considered evil in the country. 

He was addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the academic blocks of Al Qadir University in Sohawa in Jehlum district. 

“Pakistan was progressing so rapidly that it was predicted to become Asia’s California, but then we saw its decline,” said PM Khan. 

PM Khan said that our collective moralities as a nation have declined. 

Referring to the Asma Jehangir conference organized in Lahore a few days back, he said, “A seminar happened in Lahore where Supreme Court judges were invited [to speak]. But the chief guest there was an absconder, convicted by those very judges.” He was referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that if our society doesn't consider corruption an evil, it won’t progress. 

“You don’t have to drop an atom bomb to destroy a society without morals. A state deprived of moralities can’t survive no matter how much gold, silver and other minerals come out of it.” 

Education system, the biggest hurdle 

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country's education system is the biggest hurdle in its progress as it has divided the nation.  

“On one hand, there is the English-medium [education system] which is a colonial system. It wasn’t our system. On the other hand, there is the Urdu medium [education system]. Then there are religious madrassas,” he said. 

"These become three parallel education systems which produce three different nations, totally disconnected with each other."

'People of Pakistan have become secular' 

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the people of Pakistan have become "secular". 

“On one hand we love our Holy Prophet (PBUH) and stress religion but, on the other hand there is no connection between our conduct and the conduct of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he said. 

He said this is the raison d'etre for the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority and Al Qadir University. 

"We want to give the message of Islam to people in a language they understand. We want to use media, television, cartoon, serials and WhatsApp to tell people about Seerat-e-Nabi (SAW).”  

In May 2019, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University of Sufism, Science, and Technology. 

prime minister Imran Khan
 
