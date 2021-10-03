Sunday, October 3, 2021  | 25 Safar, 1443
Pakistan

Wapda chief: Diamer Basha Dam key to sustainable development

The commander of the 10th Corps, DG of FWO also visit the site

Posted: Oct 3, 2021
Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

File

The Diamer Basha Dam project is one of the most significant projects for sustained development in the country, Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Muzamil Hussain said during his tour of the dam site in Chilas on Sunday.

The commander of the 10th Corps and the director-general  of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) also accompanied him during the visit.

 
 
 

They inspected the progress of construction work at different projects of the dam.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chairman WAPDA  said that the dam would provide additional water for agriculture, mitigate floods and generate low-cost electricity.

The dam, to be built on the Indus River, is located 315 kilometers upstream of Tarbela Dam, the world’s largest earth-filled dam, and 40km from Chilas town in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Diamer Basha Dam, expected to be completed in 2028, will have a total storage capacity of 8.1 million acre-foot besides having an installed capacity to generate 4,500 megawatts of electricity.

