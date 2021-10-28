Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Pakistan

Users can now report stolen mobile phones on PTA’s app

New app will allow users to easily register complaints

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a mobile app on which users can register complaints against telecom services, mobile registration, web content and to block stolen mobile phones.  

The Complaint Management System (CMS) mobile app will be a user-friendly app to register complaints, said a press release issued by the PTA. 

Users can register complaints, register mobiles or use the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), report web content and have stolen handsets blocked on the CMS app. 

The app will also allow users to track complaints and provide feedback on complaint resolution.  

A web-based version of CMS already exists for users to file a complaint with the PTA. Users can register complaints through PTA’s Consumer Support Centre toll free number 0800-55055 operating from 9 AM to 9 PM. 

