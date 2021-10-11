Journalist, two children die in Balochistan blasts

A journalist and two children died in two separate blasts on Sunday in Balochistan’s Hub and Hoshab areas.

Journalist Shahid Zehri was travelling in his car on the RCD Highway and as he passed by the City Police Station in Hub a bomb exploded, the police said.

Zehri was seriously wounded in the blast and was shifted to Karachi but succumbed to his injuries.

The bomb had apparently been attached to the underside of the vehicle, the police say.

Two other people were injured in the blast but their condition is out of danger.

Zehri worked as a reporter for the private-run Metro One TV.

The explosion was recorded by CCTV cameras.

In the Hoshab town of Turbat district, two children were killed in a blast.

Levies officials said that a number of children were playing nearby when the blast occurred. Three children had been injured in the blast. Two of the injured children died before they arrived at the nearby hospital.

Relatives of the children staged a sit-in in Turbat, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. They were refusing to bury the children until their demand is met.

Another child is injured and he is admitted to the hospital.

Young pharmacist drowns

A young pharmacist drowned in a stream on Sunday in the Gokirt area of the Bolan district.

Rescue volunteers said that Dr Shams had arrived there with some of his friends on a picnic. He was swimming in the stream where he drowned in a deeper area.

His body, recovered and shifted to the Machh Hospital for completion of legal formalities, was later handed over to members of his family for burial.

Dr Shams, a pharmacist by education, had recently been appointed as a drug inspector by the Balochistan Public Service Commission.