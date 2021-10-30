Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

This traffic warden carried an elderly man across the road

Mobeen Ahmed's empathetic act is winning praise on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 seconds ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 seconds ago

What is the first thought that comes to your mind when you hear the word “police” in Pakistan? For most people it's not a great image.

But time and again, police officers actually go beyond the call of duty to help people.

One such case took place in August but surfaced now. Jamil Kalhoro, a police constable posted at Khairpur train station, won the admiration of Prime Minister Imran Khan when he risked his life to save a man who fell from a moving train.

Now, a Lahore traffic warden is being heaped with praise for respectfully carrying an elderly man to help him cross the road.

Mobeen Ahmed was managing traffic on Lahore’s Jail Road when he saw an elderly man struggle to cross the road. He was visibly anxious so Mobeen offered him assistance.

“I offered the old man help to cross the road, but he told me he has paralysis on his left side and that he won’t be able to cross the road with me," said Mobeen. “So, I offered to carry him.”

Police officials have announced commemorative shields for Mobeen as a token of praise and appreciation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Police
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
viral video, Lahore traffic warden, traffic police, police in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Four killed, six injured in North Nazimabad petrol pump blast
Four killed, six injured in North Nazimabad petrol pump blast
TLP protests: Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation
TLP protests: Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the nation
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Tejori Heights
Supreme Court orders demolition of Karachi’s Tejori Heights
Back off TLP, govt won't tolerate this joke anymore: Fawad
Back off TLP, govt won’t tolerate this joke anymore: Fawad
NSC, Punjab Cabinet ponder TLP protests as crackdown begins
NSC, Punjab Cabinet ponder TLP protests as crackdown begins
Consumers face petrol shortage at pumps before next week's strike
Consumers face petrol shortage at pumps before next week’s strike
Orya Maqbool Jan asked to help negotiate with TLP
Orya Maqbool Jan asked to help negotiate with TLP
Remove marquees, offices at Karachi’s Hindu Gymkhana: SC
Remove marquees, offices at Karachi’s Hindu Gymkhana: SC
Nasla Tower demolition, petrol prices, Asif Ali's six-fest
Nasla Tower demolition, petrol prices, Asif Ali’s six-fest
Lahore man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Lahore man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.