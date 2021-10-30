This traffic warden carried an elderly man across the road

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What is the first thought that comes to your mind when you hear the word “police” in Pakistan? For most people it's not a great image.

But time and again, police officers actually go beyond the call of duty to help people.

One such case took place in August but surfaced now. Jamil Kalhoro, a police constable posted at Khairpur train station, won the admiration of Prime Minister Imran Khan when he risked his life to save a man who fell from a moving train.

Now, a Lahore traffic warden is being heaped with praise for respectfully carrying an elderly man to help him cross the road.

لاہور ٹریفک وارڈن ۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔۔اللہ اس سے راضی ہو pic.twitter.com/83GbJH8vZU — Zahid Abid (@zahidabid2) October 29, 2021

Mobeen Ahmed was managing traffic on Lahore’s Jail Road when he saw an elderly man struggle to cross the road. He was visibly anxious so Mobeen offered him assistance.

“I offered the old man help to cross the road, but he told me he has paralysis on his left side and that he won’t be able to cross the road with me," said Mobeen. “So, I offered to carry him.”

Police officials have announced commemorative shields for Mobeen as a token of praise and appreciation.