Sunday, October 10, 2021  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Thar Energy’s 330MW Thar Coal-based project nears completion under CPEC

The plant will supply electricity to the national grid

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

In Sindh, the 330-megawatt Thar Energy Limited Power Project Block-II is being completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC.

According to an official, the power plant would supply electricity to the national grid under a 30-year power purchase agreement.

According to APP news agency, the power plant is a 330MW mine-mouth lignite-fired power project being built by Thar Energy, which is owned by the Hub Power Company or Hubco, China Machinery Engineering Corporation or CMEC and Fauji Fertilizer Company or FFC.

Similarly, two more coal-fired power plants, Engro Thar Block II power plant and Thal Nova, are also being developed in Thar Block II.

Engro’s Thar Block II power plant is a coal-fired power station in Sindh’s Tharparkar district. It was Pakistan’s first power plant to use the indigenous coal reserves of Thar.

The 660MW power plant, which was part of CPEC, was developed by Engro Powergen Thar or EPTL, a joint venture of Engro Powergen or EPL, CMEC, Habib Bank, and Liberty Mills. Construction on the Engro Thar Block II power plant commenced in April 2016. Trial operations at the plant began in July 2018 while commercial operations began in July 2019.

The coal-fired power plant is located five kilometres away from Thar Block II near Thar coalfields. It consists of two 330MW units, which integrated circulating fluidised bed or CFB boilers, tandem compound steam turbine units, and generators. CFB is an ideal option for the low-calorific-value Thar lignite coal.

It helped to regulate the plant’s environmental footprint by reducing nitrogen oxide emissions and capturing sulphur oxides. The 20kV, 50Hz, three-phase intercooled generators featured a hydrogen-cooled rotor and stator core, as well as water-cooled rotor windings.

The power plant is also equipped with associated equipment and systems such as cyclones, air pre-heaters, and water walls. Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company or SECMC supplied nearly 3.8 million tons per annum of coal for the coal-fired power plant from a new opencast mine.

The SECMC is a joint venture by the government of Sindh and Engro Powergen. The joint venture was formed for extracting coal available at the seventh biggest coal mine site in the Thar Desert.

The new coal-fired power plant fed electricity to a 500kV double-circuit transmission line of the grid network between Thar and the Hesco grid station in Jamshoro. The estimated cost of the Engro Thar power plant was $995.4 million – funded by a syndicate led by China Development Bank with the support from China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation.

The syndicate included Habib Bank, United Bank, Bank Alfalah, National Bank Pakistan, Faysal Bank, Construction Bank of China, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

ThalNova is a similar 330MW power plant being developed in the same block. The financial closing for the power plant was achieved in September 2020 and the commercial operations are scheduled to begin in 2022.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cpec power supply Thar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Thar Coal, electricity, loadshedding, Sindh, CPEC, China, Pakistan, Thar Energy coal-based project nears completion under CPEC
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest after state funeral
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest after state funeral
Taliban hold talks with US, warn against intrigue
Taliban hold talks with US, warn against intrigue
PM to inaugurate Rabiul Awal celebrations with special announcement
PM to inaugurate Rabiul Awal celebrations with special announcement
IHC allows margin to Jadhav, India to assign legal counsel
IHC allows margin to Jadhav, India to assign legal counsel
PIA to expand chartered flight operations for UK, EU
PIA to expand chartered flight operations for UK, EU
When Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan saved Pakistan
When Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan saved Pakistan
KMC removes encroachments in Clifton, North Karachi
KMC removes encroachments in Clifton, North Karachi
India minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest
India minister’s son arrested over deaths at farmer protest
Expert: Pakistan's medium-range missile also work of AQ khan
Expert: Pakistan’s medium-range missile also work of AQ khan
Beleaguered Balochistan CM redoubles efforts to safeguard rule
Beleaguered Balochistan CM redoubles efforts to safeguard rule
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.