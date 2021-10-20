Seven CDA officials arrested for selling govt land to land grabbers

A Capital Development Authority (CDA) Assistant Director was suspended Monday after he was found colluding with the landgrabbers.

Ateeq ur Rehman, CDA’s Environment Assistant Director was arrested along with six other officials for facilitating land grabbers in the Saidpur area of Islamabad.

The accused sold government land to Muhammad Rafiq, Zulfiqar Ahmed, and Gulzar Ahmed for one lac rupees.

An FIR has been launched, and a departmental inquiry is initiated against the accused.