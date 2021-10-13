Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Relatives of Turbat blast victims stage sit-in at Quetta

Two children had died in a blast in Hoshab area

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Relatives of the children who were killed in a blast in the Hoshab area of Turbat arrived in Quetta and staged a sit-in near the Governor House and the Chief Minister House on Wednesday, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The blast occurred on Sunday.

Before arriving in Quetta, the relatives of the children had been staging a sit-in at Turbat. They had refused to bury the children until their demand was met.

Another child was injured and he was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The children’s relatives said that the children had died after they were hit by a mortar shell.

Levies officials said that the children were playing with the grenade thinking that it was some kind of ball nearby when the blast occurred. Three children had been injured in the blast. Two of the injured children died before they arrived at the hospital.

