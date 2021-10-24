Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Pakistan

Qureshi, Gen Bajwa laud UN’s role for world peace

COAS highlights Pakistan’s contribution to the UN missions

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan has appreciated the role of the United Nations in promoting international peace and security, sustainable development and human rights on the 76th anniversary of the founding day of the UN. 

In his statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi highlighted  Pakistan’s pivotal role in the promotion of world peace.

“Inspired and guided by the vision of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan has always upheld the principles of the UN Charter,” he said, according to a statement released by the Foreign Office. 

Qureshi said that Pakistan has always maintained a firm and abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role in the promotion of international peace and security, sustainable development and human rights for all. 

He also called on the international community to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

COAS highlights Pakistan’s role

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army has always been at the forefront for peace and humanitarian assistance in the world. 

He said 161 personnel of the Pakistan Army have laid down their lives in UN peacekeeping missions across the world. 

More than two hundred thousand personnel of the Pakistan Army have taken part in 46 UN peacekeeping missions across 28 countries. 

GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA Shah Mehmood Qureshi United Nations
 
