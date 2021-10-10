Yasir Sultan, Aamir Yasin lead AJK by-polls

Unofficial results have been revealed after by-elections in two constituencies of the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Assembly on Sunday.

Yasir Sultan Chaudhry of PTI has emerged as the leading candidate in LA-3 Mirpur after securing 20,142 votes while in LA-12 Kotli, Aamir Yasin of PPP is leading with 20,397 votes, according to unofficial results.

PML-N’s Chaudhry Saeed with 11,408 votes trails behind Sultan in LA-3 and Shaukat Farid advocate of PTI is in the second position with 16,440 votes in LA-12.

Amir Yasin has been running his election from a jail cell in Kotri. He was arrested in connection with the two murders in the constituency.

Polling for the by-elections at Mirpur LA-3, and Charhoi LA-12 Kotli-V seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly were held in a peaceful atmosphere on Sunday.

The seat of LA-3, Mirpur-III had fallen vacant after Barrister Sultan Mahamood Choudhry was elected as AJK president and LA-12 (Charhoi) Kotli-V was vacated by Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin of the PPP. He had won two seats and opted to vacate one.

AJK Chief Election Commissioner Abdul Rasheed Sulehriya and other officials closely monitored the election process throughout the day by visiting scores of the polling stations.

A day ago, a report stated that fierce competition was likely to be witnessed in the by-polls between the PTI, PML-N and PPP.

The total number of eligible voters in both constituencies are 85,864 of which 45,404 are men and 40,460 are women.

As many as 147 polling stations had been set up with 50 of them declared sensitive and 60 others were declared very sensitive.

At least 2,000 policemen and 242 Rangers and 113 army personnel were to be deployed.

LA-3 Mirpur

The LA-3 constituency covers Kharak, Rathoa Muhammad Ali, Thothal, Sanghot and municipal corporation areas. It also covers A to F sectors of the New City .

Prominent among the contenders in this constituency are Yasir Sultan Chaudhry of PTI, Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed of PML-N and CHaudhry Muhammad Ashraf of PPP.

Main issues

Among the main problems encountered in this area is the incomplete greater water supply scheme and inadequate supply of natural gas across the city are two major issues. Another issue is the partially finished 7km-long Rathoa-Haryam bridge and non-payment of compensation to survivors of the earthquake.

Mini London

This constituency is located near the Mangla Dam in Mirpur from where a lot of expatriates belong and this is why it is popularly known as Mini London. All Kashmiris living abroad are keenly eyeing the developments in this constituency.

LA-12 Charhoi

This constituency covers Duliya Jinan, Kaladab, Charhoi city, Dhamal and also the area on the Line of Control or LoC.

People here are mostly plagued by the disrepair of link roads, health and hygiene, unemployment and inadequate provision of basic civic facilities.

Prominent among contenders here are Shaukat Farid advocate of PTI, Aamir Yasin of PPP and Raja Riyasat Khan.