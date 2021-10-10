PDM leaders to hold vital meeting on Monday

A crucial meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement or PDM will be held on Monday with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in chair, a spokesman for the opposition coalition said on Sunday.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that heads of all parties were expected to participate in the meeting.

According to him, the opposition leaders would mainly discuss the runaway cost of living in the country, electoral reforms, including the matter of introducing electronic voting machines or EVMs.

The meeting, he said, would also discuss the schedule for upcoming public gatherings, road caravans and Islamabad march.

There is also the possibility that the meeting will also discuss the opposition’s role in the joint session of the parliament and the emerging situation in Afghanistan to be held soon.

The PDM has announced rallies in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, and Karachi beginning October 13.

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, has demanded immediate elections.