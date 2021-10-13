Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan, Iran generals vow to boost bilateral defence ties

Maj-Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri meets Gen Nadeem Raza

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee or JCSC discussed regional developments, the situation in Afghanistan, strengthening of defense ties between the two countries and enhancing border cooperation.

Major-General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri met with General Nadeem Raza in the Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by high-ranking officials of Iran and Pakistan, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, and Iran’s Defense attaché Colonel Mostafa Qanbarpour.

General Bagheri and General Nadeem Raza discussed a wide range of bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of defense, security, military, border, regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The two sides stressed the desire and determination to strengthen these relations and expand bilateral cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan.

Maj-Gen Bagheri and General Nadeem Raza also noted common views on regional issues, the fight against terrorism and regional peace and stability.

Earlier, members of the Iranian military delegation, headed by Maj-Gen Mohammad Bagheri met with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Army Headquarters.

General Bagheri will also meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan later this evening.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Foreign policy Iran Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Iran, Pakistan, Iran generals vow boost bilateral defence ties, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pak Army
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
'PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI'
‘PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI’
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.