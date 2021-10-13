Pakistan, Iran generals vow to boost bilateral defence ties

Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee or JCSC discussed regional developments, the situation in Afghanistan, strengthening of defense ties between the two countries and enhancing border cooperation.

Major-General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri met with General Nadeem Raza in the Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by high-ranking officials of Iran and Pakistan, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, and Iran’s Defense attaché Colonel Mostafa Qanbarpour.

General Bagheri and General Nadeem Raza discussed a wide range of bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of defense, security, military, border, regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The two sides stressed the desire and determination to strengthen these relations and expand bilateral cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan.

Maj-Gen Bagheri and General Nadeem Raza also noted common views on regional issues, the fight against terrorism and regional peace and stability.

Earlier, members of the Iranian military delegation, headed by Maj-Gen Mohammad Bagheri met with Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Army Headquarters.

General Bagheri will also meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan later this evening.