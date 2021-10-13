Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Pakistan, Iran agree for restoring peace in Afghanistan

Chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces arrives in Islamabad

Posted: Oct 13, 2021
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Source: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan and Iran agreed for collective efforts in formation of a strong government and establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Dr Ahmad Amirabadi Farhani in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and regional situation as well. Views were exchanged on proposals in preventing illegal human trafficking and terrorism.

Defence ties with Pakistan to be enhanced: Gen Bagheri.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces expressed the hope that military and defense interactions between the two states would be further streghtened.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA just after his arrival at a military airbase in Islamabad on Tuesday evening, Major-General Mohammad Bagheri said that Iran and Pakistan had deep and historical ties, and especially in recent years there had been a lot of cooperation on common borders.

General Bagheri said that during his trip, “we will discuss the development of communications for more security on the long and common borders of Iran and Pakistan”.

According to General Bagheri, among important issues, Afghanistan would be especially discussed, adding that Iran and Pakistan had common concerns in Afghanistan.

He said that keeping in view the current security situation of Afghanistan and the consequences of recent events on both countries, “we must consult with each other and take decisions that lead to the progress of Afghan people and help forming an inclusive government in the country”. 

The Pakistan Army Chief tohas so far visited Tehran twice. It is General Bagheri’s first official visit to Islamabad in July 2018.

Afghanistan Iran Pakistan
 
