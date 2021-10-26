Tuesday, October 26, 2021  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1443
No construction can be allowed on greenbelts, observes SC

PECHS residents went to court

Posted: Oct 26, 2021
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

A K-Electric grid station built on a green belt in Karachi’s Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. 

On Tuesday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed took suo motu notice and remarked that K-Electric can’t be allowed to construct the grid station on a greenbelt. 

The residents of Karachi’s PECHS went to the Supreme Court against the K-Electric grid station. 

They pleaded that the PECHS administration unlawfully allowed K-Electric to build the grid station on a green belt. 

The court remarked that the residents who have filed the application against the grid station are themselves living in homes illegally built on a green belt. 

“How can you build homes on a green belt?” asked Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.  

The applicants’ lawyer Shua un Nabi informed the court that residents have all the legal documents to their homes and that they have filed the application against the illegal grid station. 

The court remarked that if tomorrow someone forges documents of the Supreme Court Registry, will he become the owner of it? 

The court dismissed the application filed by the residents and turned it into a suo motu case against illegal construction.  

The court issued notices to the residents and an official of the PECHS, and observed that the green belt should be cleared. 

