Nine killed in firing on fuel pump near Sadiqabad

At least nine people were killed on Sunday after highway robbers opened firing on a petrol pump near Sadiqabad in the Rahim Yar Khan district.

Another man was reported to have been injured in the incident.

The petrol pump is located in the Mahi Chowk area. Police have rushed to control the situation and cordoned off the area.

According to police officials, the gang of robbers escaped while using firing as cover.

No one was arrested till the time of the filing of this report.