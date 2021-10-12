Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NavCent chief praises Pak Navy’s efforts for regional maritime security

Matters related to maritime security discussed in the meeting

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Source: Twitter

Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command Vice-Admiral Charles Brad Cooper held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The Commander of the US Central Naval Command appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts for regional maritime security and stability.

During the meeting, matters related to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed, APP quoted a Pakistan Navy media release as saying.

Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Forces since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 and 151, 11 and nine times, respectively, it added.

On September 10, the US Navy’s Fifth Dleet said that it was launching a new task force in the Gulf incorporating unmanned drones with artificial intelligence in an attempt to deter maritime attacks.

A statement issued by the NavCent said that the task force would rely on regional and coalition partnerships.

Brad Cooper had said that the integration of unmanned systems with AI was meant to boost the US maritime domain awareness and increase deterrence.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan pakistan navy United States
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Navy, US Navy, US Naval Forces Central Command, Pakistan, United States
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Iran’s chief of armed forces to visit Pakistan Tuesday
Iran’s chief of armed forces to visit Pakistan Tuesday
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
Militant killed in North Waziristan
Militant killed in North Waziristan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.