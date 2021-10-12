NavCent chief praises Pak Navy’s efforts for regional maritime security

Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command Vice-Admiral Charles Brad Cooper held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The Commander of the US Central Naval Command appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts for regional maritime security and stability.

During the meeting, matters related to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed, APP quoted a Pakistan Navy media release as saying.

Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Forces since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 and 151, 11 and nine times, respectively, it added.

On September 10, the US Navy’s Fifth Dleet said that it was launching a new task force in the Gulf incorporating unmanned drones with artificial intelligence in an attempt to deter maritime attacks.

A statement issued by the NavCent said that the task force would rely on regional and coalition partnerships.

Brad Cooper had said that the integration of unmanned systems with AI was meant to boost the US maritime domain awareness and increase deterrence.