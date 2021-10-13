Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Licenses issued for oil, gas exploration in Attock, Loralai

Energy minister says government to set up new LNG terminals

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Source: File

The government will issue licenses for offshore hydrocarbon exploration in the next few months, federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday.

Efforts to discover natural resources haved been accelerated, he said.

He was addressing the participants of a ceremony for awarding licenses for the exploration of oil and gas in Attock and Loralai districts under a strategy to make the country self-reliant in the energy sector, a petroleum Division news release said.

The minister said that the government was also working on setting up new terminals for import of gas.

Hammad Azhar said that companies exploring oil and gas would spend $30,000 every year in all well-drilling areas, benefitting people living nearby.

Expressing the confidence that with successful drilling and subsequent discoveries of hydrocarbon deposits, the country’s fuel import bill would be reduced, he said the government had stepped up efforts to identify and exploit untapped mineral resources in across the country.

The minister said the government would award offshore oil and gas licences in the coming few months.

He said the government was in the process of establishing new terminals for increased import of liquefied natural gas or LNG aimed at meeting the country’s ever-growing energy needs efficiently. Besides, he said, exploration activities had been initiated on war-footing to discover new oil and gas reservoirs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas oil Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Licenses issued oil, gas exploration Attock, Loralai, petrol, Pakistan, oil in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
'PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI'
‘PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI’
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
IHC accepts last petition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.