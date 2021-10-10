Sunday, October 10, 2021  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1443
Govt planning to launch air safari for tourists in public-private partnership

The aviation licenses will be processed within 60 days

Posted: Oct 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

The government is devising a strategy to launch air safaris to tourist destinations in partnership with the private sector to promote Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Pakistan’s Tourism.

Under this strategy, licenses will be issued to the private sector for launching the service in accordance with the National Aviation Policy of 2019.

The licensee can operate to and from top tourism destinations including Gwadar, Moen-jo-Daro, Skardu, Chitral, Gilgit etc.

The licenses to the private sector will be processed within 60 days, which will be valid for five years. There will be no landing, housing and air navigation charges on either ends of the routes.

