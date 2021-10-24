Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Pakistan

ECP summons Fawad Chaudhry on October 27

The minister accused the commission of bribery

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Soure: PID

The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on October 27 over his remarks against the ECP and its chief election commissioner.  According to a notice issued by the electoral body, the federal minister has been directed to appear in person or through his counsel on Wednesday, October 27. Earlier, Chaudhry sought a six-week time to submit his reply on the show-cause notice. The commission rejected the request and issued the notice.  On September 16, ECP issued notices to federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati seeking explanation over allegations of bribery. On Thursday, a junior lawyer appeared before the commission on behalf of Swati’s counsel Chaudhry Faisal. He cited that Faisal couldn’t attend the hearing as he was occupied by a case at the Supreme Court.  The ECP rejected the junior lawyer’s plea and issued a notice to Azam Swati, ordering him to appear in person on October 26.  Chaudhry levels allegations against the ECP  On September 10, Chaudhry, in a press conference, claimed that the chief election commissioner was siding with the opposition parties and acting as their “mouthpiece.”   He said the ruling PTI had no faith in the election commissioner because he was toeing the line behind the opposition and sympathizing with Nawaz Sharif.  Railways Minister Azam Swati and PM’s Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Azam were also present at the press conference.  Earlier that day, Azam Swati also levelled allegations of rigging and bribery against the commission at a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.  He said the ECP was the root of what is destroying democracy in the country and such institutions should be set on fire.  "The government has been working on the electronic voting machines for two years but the ECP would not budge,” said Swati in the meeting.  Following his remarks, the ECP officials, present at the meeting, walked out.  
Azam Swati ECP elections fawad chaudhry
