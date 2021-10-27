CII declares chemical castration of rapists un-Islamic

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has decreed that the chemical castration of rapists and sexual offenders is against the tenets of Islam.

The Council suggested that alternative punishments should be considered, instead of chemically castrating those convicted of rapes and other heinous sexual offences.

The two-day meeting of CII took up several issues, including a review of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance of 2020 for making it compliant with the Shariah.

The amendments allowed for chemical castration of rapists via a court order.

In December last year, President Arif Alvi approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance of 2020 to ensure quick trials of rape cases besides allowing chemical castration of those convicted in such cases.

According to a press release issued by the CII, the 225th meeting of the council was held from October 26 to October 27.

In the meeting, the members expressed concerns over the rising number of indecent and immoral incidents in universities and madrassahs.

The council decided to ask federal and provincial education ministries, Higher Education Commission or HEC and the Wafaqs (the supervisory body of all madrassahs).

The council will call for holding a National Educational Conference for chalking out a comprehensive plan for reviving moral ethics in educational institutions.

The bill, passed by the National Assembly making the teaching of Arabic compulsory in educational institutes, was endorsed by the council.

The council also proposed that Turkish, Chinese and Persian languages should also be added in the curriculum of higher educational institutions.

The council also endorsed the draft of Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill, 2020 presented in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to “facilitate the settlement of dispute and ensure expeditious and inexpensive justice.”

The council also appreciated the establishment of Rehmatulil Alameen Authority and termed it a far-sighted step by the Prime Minister which will yield positive results in the longer run.

The council condemned the incident which happened on 12th Rabiul Awwal in Multan in which a woman was brought in a crowd, labelled as Hoor e Jannat.

The council requested the Punjab government to investigate the incident and take actions against those responsible for the incident.