Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

China praises Pakistan on close industrial cooperation

Beijing ready to form an efficient and pragmatic cooperation

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Source: CGTN

China appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government for the great importance they attach to China-Pakistan industrial cooperation and the active efforts they have made in this regard, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan, he said, were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and industrial cooperation was an important part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC.

“China is ready to maintain close communication with Pakistan, form an efficient and pragmatic cooperation mechanism, deepen industrial cooperation between the two countries and jointly build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” he said.

Earlier, chairing a meeting on facilitating Chinese investors in special economic zones or SEZs a day ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to provide land, electricity and gas connections, and tax incentives to attract more and more Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and populate the SEZs.

Out of the total 27 SEZs in the country, work on five SEZs, including Dhabeji in Sindh, Rashakai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bostan in Balochistan, Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Punjab and Gwadar in Balochistan was in full swing.

An effective one-window operation facility is being set up at each SEZ along with a facilitation center at the CPEC Authority to resolve all issues of potential Chinese investors under a single roof.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China China Pakistan Economic Corridor cpec gwadar port Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
China, Pakistan, CPEC,Gwadar, China praises Pakistan close industrial cooperation,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
'PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI'
‘PM, COAS complete consultation on new DG ISI’
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
CCTV footage shows robbers massacre nine at Sadiqabad fuel station
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Internet service restored, new ISI chief, National T20 final
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Afghan girl, cousin perish crossing into Pakistan
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
Islamabad couple assault: Police submit audio, video evidence in court
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
COAS witnesses induction of VT-4 tank into strike formations
Sindh High Court wants Mohatta Palace turned into medical college
Sindh High Court wants Mohatta Palace turned into medical college
PM wanted to retain DG ISI, Amir Dogar insists
PM wanted to retain DG ISI, Amir Dogar insists
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.