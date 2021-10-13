China praises Pakistan on close industrial cooperation

China appreciates Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government for the great importance they attach to China-Pakistan industrial cooperation and the active efforts they have made in this regard, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan, he said, were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and industrial cooperation was an important part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC.

“China is ready to maintain close communication with Pakistan, form an efficient and pragmatic cooperation mechanism, deepen industrial cooperation between the two countries and jointly build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” he said.

Earlier, chairing a meeting on facilitating Chinese investors in special economic zones or SEZs a day ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to provide land, electricity and gas connections, and tax incentives to attract more and more Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and populate the SEZs.

Out of the total 27 SEZs in the country, work on five SEZs, including Dhabeji in Sindh, Rashakai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bostan in Balochistan, Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Punjab and Gwadar in Balochistan was in full swing.

An effective one-window operation facility is being set up at each SEZ along with a facilitation center at the CPEC Authority to resolve all issues of potential Chinese investors under a single roof.