Educational institutions to reopen with full attendance from Monday

The federal and Sindh governments have announced the reopening of all public and private educational institutions with full attendance from Monday

Separate notifications were issued by the federal ministry of education and professional training, and the Sindh department of universities and boards on Sunday.

According to the notifications, vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for all students of 12 years and above to protect against COVID-19.

For the age group of 12 to 18 years, only Pfizer vaccine is being administered through mobile vaccination teams and all COVID vaccination centers.

The compliance of COVID-19 SOPs, including wearing of masks, hand washing, temperature checking and others will also be observed without any compromise.

Sindh Minister Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu said that all universities would “resume regular academic activities with 100% attendance from” Monday.

The minister tweeted the notification issued by his department.

In pursuance of NCOC decision, all Public & Private Universities/Institutions in Sindh are allowed to resume regular academic activities with 100% attendance from 11.10.2021 with strict observance of Covid SoPs, Vaccination shall be mandatory for students of 12 yrs & above. pic.twitter.com/7w7fRLj4SX — M. Ismail Rahoo (@MismailRahu) October 10, 2021

Schools, colleges, and universities across Pakistan will resume ‘normal classes’ from Monday, October 11, NCOC chief Asad Umar had earlier announced on October 7.

The federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives said that the decision was during an NCOC meeting after a downward trend was witnessed in the number of coronavirus cases.

The National Command and Operation Centre has made vaccinations mandatory for students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. From October 15, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to enter campuses.

Here are the NCOC guidelines issued on September 14 for the vaccination of students:

Students, 12 to 17 years, with impaired immune systems will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.

The age group for vaccination has been lowered to 12 years.

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System).