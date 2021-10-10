Sunday, October 10, 2021  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Educational institutions to reopen with full attendance from Monday

Vaccination mandatory for all students of 12 years and above

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

The federal and Sindh governments have announced the reopening of all public and private educational institutions with full attendance from Monday

Separate notifications were issued by the federal ministry of education and professional training, and the Sindh department of universities and boards on Sunday.

According to the notifications, vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for all students of 12 years and above to protect against COVID-19.

For the age group of 12 to 18 years, only Pfizer vaccine is being administered through mobile vaccination teams and all COVID vaccination centers.

The compliance of COVID-19 SOPs, including wearing of masks, hand washing, temperature checking and others will also be observed without any compromise.

Sindh Minister Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu said that all universities would “resume regular academic activities with 100% attendance from” Monday.

The minister tweeted the notification issued by his department.

Schools, colleges, and universities across Pakistan will resume ‘normal classes’ from Monday, October 11, NCOC chief Asad Umar had earlier announced on October 7.

The federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives said that the decision was during an NCOC meeting after a downward trend was witnessed in the number of coronavirus cases.

The National Command and Operation Centre has made vaccinations mandatory for students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. From October 15, only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to enter campuses.

Here are the NCOC guidelines issued on September 14 for the vaccination of students:

  • Students, 12 to 17 years, with impaired immune systems will be administered the Pfizer vaccine.
  • The age group for vaccination has been lowered to 12 years.

For people below the age of 18 years, the Child Registration Certificate (B- Form) number will be used for registration in NIMS (National Immunisation Management System).

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 NCOC schools
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus, Covid 19, schools, ncoc, asad umer
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest after state funeral
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest after state funeral
Taliban hold talks with US, warn against intrigue
Taliban hold talks with US, warn against intrigue
PM to inaugurate Rabiul Awal celebrations with special announcement
PM to inaugurate Rabiul Awal celebrations with special announcement
IHC allows margin to Jadhav, India to assign legal counsel
IHC allows margin to Jadhav, India to assign legal counsel
PIA to expand chartered flight operations for UK, EU
PIA to expand chartered flight operations for UK, EU
When Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan saved Pakistan
When Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan saved Pakistan
KMC removes encroachments in Clifton, North Karachi
KMC removes encroachments in Clifton, North Karachi
India minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest
India minister’s son arrested over deaths at farmer protest
Expert: Pakistan's medium-range missile also work of AQ khan
Expert: Pakistan’s medium-range missile also work of AQ khan
Beleaguered Balochistan CM redoubles efforts to safeguard rule
Beleaguered Balochistan CM redoubles efforts to safeguard rule
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.