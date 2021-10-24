Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
74th Azad Kashmir Founding Day celebrated today across region

The day commemorates the uprising against Dogra rulers in 1947

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Source: PTI Official/ Twitter

The 74th founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is being celebrated on Sunday with a renewed pledge to continue the liberation struggle until the accession of the entire territory to Pakistan. 

Special prayers were offered in mosques for the integrity and prosperity of the country and the early liberation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The founding day is celebrated to commemorate the uprising which overthrew the Dogra regime on this day in 1947. 

All three radio stations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are airing special programs to highlight the significance of the founding day.

In Muzaffarabad, the main ceremony was staged at the Parade Ground where acting President of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq hoisted the national flag.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, members of the cabinet, senior civilian and military officials and members of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly attended the ceremony.


